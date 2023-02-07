Detroit family receives new house in Bridging Neighborhoods Home Swap Program

(CBS DETROIT) - A Metro Detroit family became new homeowners, thanks to a program between the city of Detroit and the Canadian government.

The Gordie Howe International Bridge construction stands to displace some Detroit families in the path of the build. To help resolve the issue, the Canadian government and the city of Detroit joined forces to create the Bridging Neighborhoods Home Swap Program, which allowed families directly impacted by the construction to swap their current home for a newly renovated house in Detroit.

The idea behind the program is to keep Detroit families in the city as long as they want to be there.

"That bridge is going to fundamentally change the character of the neighborhood forever, and we felt like, as we said with the Canadian government, if you're going to change the character of the neighborhood, those who want to stay should be able to stay. Those who want to go should be able to go," said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan.

In total, 70 homes off of Livernois Avenue were purchased and renovated for participating families.

The Detroit Landbank Authority purchased the homes for $1. The city and Canadian government then covered the cost of renovations, and the families moved in.

The first successful swap of the program was in 2018. The city has successfully relocated about 15 families per year since then.