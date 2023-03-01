Detroit family of six may have to live in car after losing everything in house fire

(CBS DETROIT) - It was an emotional return for Janet Kelly, who saw for the first time the devastation left behind from a fire that destroyed her home of five years.

"This is kind of overwhelming," she said.

Kelly said she was gone for only an hour before she got a call that her house was on fire.

Two of her four kids were in the home at the time of the fire and made it out alive, with Kelly crediting a family friend and the family dog, Blue, with helping rescue her 1-year-old.

"The smoke was coming through their bedroom, but Blue was not leaving that area until the baby was in his arms," she said.

Kelly said the fire happened because of the kids living below them were playing with a lighter.

The family didn't have renters insurance and will now have to restart their lives from scratch.

"I never thought I was going to need it," Kelly said.

Kelly said she received help from a local organization that put her into a hotel.

She and family will stay there for at least another week.

"Hopefully, something scrounge up in the next week or so that will give us permanent housing," Kelly said.

When asked about what happens when they leave the hotel, Kelly replied, "back in our van. And that's the sad thing. Back in the van."

Kelly said a GoFundMe was started to help them get back on their feet.

But with the crowdfunding site requiring certain documents, she fears she'll lose the donations because she lost what was needed in the fire.

"Which puts me back at square one," she said.

Kelly and her family will now look to lean on each other as they wait for a miracle.