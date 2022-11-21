Detroit Family Dollar robbed at gunpoint, police searching for suspects
(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are searching for two people accused of an armed robbery at a Family Dollar store.
Police said it happened just before noon on Nov. 15 at the location on Telegraph at Interstate 96. The department released surveillance images of the suspects, who appear to be holding handguns.
Police are asking anyone who recognize the suspects to call 313-596-5640 or 1-800-Speak-Up.
