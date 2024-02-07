Detroit residents can add their input on election district maps

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission approved nine configurations of a map, and an independent map submitted for the public's consideration at its Feb. 1 meeting.

Now, Detroit residents are asked to add their input and choose their desired district map when the commission (MICRC) convenes public hearings for comments.

According to commissioners, Detroiters will help redraw boundaries for the Michigan House of Representatives in Districts 1, 7, 8, 10, 11, 12, and 14.

City of Detroit

The hearings are scheduled for:

Thursday, February 15, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Virtual (Residents must use the Zoom link to login to this hearing, and must raise their hands virtually to make comments.) Recess is scheduled from 12 p.m.-1 p.m. and 4-5 p.m.

Wednesday, February 21, 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. at Greater Grace Temple, 23500 W. Seven Mile Road in Detroit. Recess is scheduled from 1-2 p.m. and 5-6 p.m.

Thursday, February 22, 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. at Second Ebenezer Church, 14601 Dequindre Road in Detroit. Recess is scheduled from 1-2 p.m. and 5-6 p.m.

"The commissioners are your neighbors—regular people—making an effort to genuinely listen to citizens...so we need you," MICRC Chair Brittni Kellom said. "We need the history of the people with the specifics of the community. We cannot draw equitable maps that reflect real people without Detroit citizens."

Those who can't attend the meeting can submit comments on the MICR website or by calling 1-866-627-3247 for additional information.