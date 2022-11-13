Detroit Doll Show celebrates dolls of color

The Detroit Doll show is different from others, because it focuses on celebrating and promoting dolls of color. AJ Walker

The Detroit Doll show is different from others, because it focuses on celebrating and promoting dolls of color. Which is important to Serena Moore.

"I remember not seeing a variety of different complexions or dolls coming up. So just for representation, I think it's important for, you know, Black boys and girls to see dolls that look like them," said Moore.

Moore showed off her handsome brown infant doll, she named Zion. She said he cost nearly $1000 but he was well worth it.

Detroit Doll Show Founder Sandra Epps may have been dressed like a doll at the event, but she was all about the business of making sure children of color saw themselves in their dolls.

"It's extremely important for a girl to see her reflection. It helps her self-esteem," said Epps. "It shows her that she matters. She matters in the world."

Patricia Green has been making dolls for over thirty years. She traveled from Sanford North Carolina to showcase her dolls which were a variety of shades and hair textures.

"I always loved dolls and made dolls and stuff, but I didn't see any that looked like me. So I started creating my own with materials I had around the house," said Green.



