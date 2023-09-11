Over 70 restaurants created signature cocktails, 100% of proceeds will go to Detroit Dog Rescue

(CBS DETROIT) - This week, over 70 restaurants will have select signature cocktails, and 100% of the proceeds from those drinks will go to Detroit Dog Rescue.

In an Instagram post, Detroit Dog Rescue said "Cocktails for Dogs," an event that Mabel Gray chef James Rigato helped start, will happen from Sept. 11 through Sept. 17.

Throughout the week, each participating restaurant will create one cocktail to honor the dogs at Detroit Dog Rescue, and 100% of the proceeds from that cocktail will be donated to the shelter.

Some of the participating restaurants include Basan, Ima Izakaya, Grey Ghost, Mabel Gray, SheWolf, Sidecar, The Oakland and Weiss Distilling.

Detroit Dog Rescue says restaurants are still being added to the list, and any restaurant that would also like to join just needs to create a cocktail and donate the proceeds to the shelter by contacting kristina@detroitdogrescue.com.