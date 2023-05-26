5th Annual Detroit Diaspora Day Party kicks off this weekend

(CBS DETROIT) - Sunday, May 28, marks the annual Detroit Diaspora Day Party, highlighting the diversity of the city's artistic and cultural communities.

The event is a chance for the community to come together, dance, and continue investigating in Detroit's English Village neighborhood.

Event organizer Drake Phifer sat down with CBS News Detroit on Thursday to talk about the upcoming event, which he says is dedicated to the DJ culture.

"We bring in a variety of DJs that really resonate with the hometown crowd," said Phifer, who is also the owner of Urban Organic. "One of the cool things about this year is that we are inviting some guys back to DJ who are Detroit natives, and we titled this year 'The Homecoming.'"

Watch the full conversation with Phifer in the video above.