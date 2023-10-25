Watch CBS News
Detroit couple charged with murder in death of 7-year-old boy

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit couple has been charged with homicide in the death of the woman's 7-year-old son, officials said. 

Alisha Renee Hollamon, 23, and Avion Traylor, 21, both of Detroit, have been charged with felony murder, first-degree child abuse and torture in connection to the death of Hollamon's son. They were arraigned on Wednesday in 36th District Court and remanded to jail.

A probable cause hearing is scheduled for Nov. 8, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for Nov. 15.

At about 12:08 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 22, officers responded to a residence in the 3700 block of Hurlbut St. after receiving reports of child abuse. 

When officers arrived, they discovered the 7-year-old suffering from scars and abrasions across his face, back and chest. 

The child was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, the defendants allegedly physically abused the boy and fatally injured him.

