Detroit Concours d'Elegance celebrates car culture in the heart of the Motor City

Detroit Concours d'Elegance celebrates car culture in the heart of the Motor City

Detroit Concours d'Elegance celebrates car culture in the heart of the Motor City

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Concours d'Elegance returns to the Motor City in September for a two-day celebration of automotive culture.

An event preview was held Friday at the Detroit Institute of Arts. The DIA will host the event from Friday, Sept. 22 through Saturday, Sept. 23.

The show kicks off on Sept. 22 with Cars and Community, a family-centric event featuring the Future Drivers Club. The Concours d'Elegance takes centerstage on Sept. 23, with 150 cars on display. Saturday's show highlights include a celebration of the 120th anniversary of Buick, 120 years of Harley Davidson, Mopar Magic, Ferraris from the 60s and many more.

Tickets for Cars and Community are $20 for adults, and children 15 and under are free. Tickets for the Concours d'Elegance are $55 for adults, and children 15 and under are free.

For more information on tickets, visit the Detroit Concours d'Elegance's website.