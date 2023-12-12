Detroit community leader once wrongfully convicted is set to become a police commissioner

Detroit community leader once wrongfully convicted is set to become a police commissioner

Detroit community leader once wrongfully convicted is set to become a police commissioner

(CBS DETROIT) - America is the land of second chances, and one Detroit man is making the most of his.

A day in the life of Daryl Woods is filled with giving back to the city of Detroit.

On Tuesday, Daryl spent the day leading an effort to renovate a woman's home just weeks before Christmas.

"Her bed was on crates. She was resilient," he said. "Once we saw that, we couldn't do nothing but act."

Woods is the founder of the Detroit nonprofit Fighting the Good Fight.

Over the past few years, he's dedicated his life to uplifting his community. But his mission to make a difference is something he almost didn't have the opportunity to do.

"I was there for 28 years and 11 months. Condemned to die there," he said.

At 18 years old, Woods was sentenced to life in prison after he was convicted of a drug deal gone bad.

"I had said in my mind if I was going to die in prison, I was going to die living out my purpose," he said.

In prison, Woods became a member of the NAACP and spearheaded a program to mentor the youth. His spirit to give back was never broken while he was behind bars.

"My purpose was to serve others and to help others," he said.

But prison was a place Woods was never supposed to be.

He maintained his innocence until his sentence was commuted by then-Governor Rick Snyder. Woods, who was wrongfully convicted, was released in 2019.

"I wanted to be able to not just get out of prison, but I didn't want to forget where I came from," he said.

And after spending decades in prison, Woods never forgot who he was.

CBS News Detroit was there to witness the woman's reaction to receiving her newly renovated home.

Woods says her reaction is what makes his work in the community worthwhile.

"To be able to be a part of the solution, I yearn for the day to get out and be able to roll up my sleeves and love on my community," he said.

But now he's taking his love for Detroit to another level.

Recently, Woods was confirmed to become a member of Detroit's board of police commissioners.

"It's going to be an honor to serve and to be fair and just, even though I didn't get all the fairness and justice I received, but I'm going to show them by example that we can do the right thing, so I want to bring healing into that space," he said.

Deputy Mayor Todd Bettison says he couldn't think of a better choice to help oversee Detroit police than Woods.

"Just like today, it's always about wrapping his arms around somebody, bringing resources to people. … I can't think of a better police commissioner than someone who has been on the inside now on the outside," Bettison said.

"The City of Detroit, Mayor Mike Duggan, myself, we believe in second chances, and so does Daryl Woods believe in second chances. Ain't nobody perfect."

It's a full-circle moment for Woods, who once thought his life was over. But with his second chance, it's really just the beginning.

"I truly believe the mantra that Dr. Martin Luther King said that service is the rent we pay for the space that we occupy. That's not just a quote by Dr. Martin Luther King, but it's a way of life for me," he said.

Woods will take over as a police commissioner in January 2024.