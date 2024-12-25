Metro Detroiters give back on Christmas for Mitzvah Day in the D

(CBS DETROIT) - Before the sun set and the candle was lit on the first night of Hanukkah, members of the Jewish faith were up early Wednesday morning to help others.

Wednesday was Mitzvah Day, a day of service where people volunteer in their community.

A long line of cars drove in and out of the St. Stephen's Methodist Church parking lot. Volunteers come to collect bags full of gifts for those in need.

"It's bringing light into the world that badly needs it. And it's a day when the Jewish community and other faith communities as well may have some extra time to support our Christian neighbors," said David Kurzmann, with the Jewish Federation of Detroit.

Mitzvah Day volunteered all over Metro Detroit.

"Volunteers are not only delivering gifts but delivering meals, preparing meals and delivering them, spending time with seniors, spending time with people with disabilities, any social service organization that wanted some extra help today, hopefully, to allow their Christian employees and volunteers a little time with their family," Kurzmann said.

The volunteer opportunity at St. Stephen's is for Jimmy's Kids, a nonprofit organization that has been providing families with toys, clothing, and food for 36 years.

"They come down because I believe that kindness rules and caring rules in a time in our history when we're struggling to figure out what to do and how to do it, and to feel safe and feel like we belong and people care about us, and with kindness and caring, it creates that safety in human beings," said Jimmy Tuman, founder of Jimmy's Kids.

It's a collaborative effort between multiple organizations, including the Michigan Muslim Community Council.

"I think we're obligated. Each of our faith traditions makes our corner of the world a little bit better. This is such an easy thing to do," Muzammil Ahmed, with the Michigan Muslim Community Council, said. "I think it brings a community together. It really makes us all realize we're one big community. We really enjoy doing it. It's great for families, great for all of us."