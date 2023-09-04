U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Detroit helps rescue kayaker from cliffs in Lake Erie

(CBS DETROIT) - The U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Detroit helped rescue a person Sunday after their kayak capsized in Lake Erie near Shores Beach in Pennsylvania.

The Detroit station received a call from the Coast Guard Sector Buffalo about an individual who fell off of their kayak and was pushed onto cliffs in Lake Erie.

Detroit crews used its helicopter to lower a swimmer to the edge of the cliffs, where first responders placed the person in a litter.

"The helicopter crew hoisted them in the litter from 150 feet over the cliffs," said U.S. Coast Guard Station Detroit.

The kayaker was taken to a Pennsylvania hospital where officials say they are medically stable.

"As always, this rescue was a team effort," said Lt. Keith Kraker, helicopter Aircraft Commander. "We are extremely grateful for the coordination by Sector Buffalo and Station Erie as well as the incredible work of the Fuller Hose Fire Department zodiac-boat crew and line crew who provided initial care and assistance in evacuating the patient."