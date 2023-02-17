Detroit city officials break ground on 86 affordable housing units

(CBS DETROIT) - More than 80 affordable housing units will be built in two of Detroit's growing neighborhoods.

On Thursday, city officials joined developer MHT Housing Inc and CVS Heath to break ground on the 86 units that will be located at the corner of Winder and Brush streets and a mile away on Second Avenue.

Both developments are expected to open in early 2024.

"Both of these projects are replacing vacant land with affordable housing, and showing how, as we build our neighborhoods back, that we are creating opportunity for all Detroiters," Mayor Mike Duggan said in a press release. "We are creating and preserving quality, affordable housing in neighborhoods all over Detroit, so that more Detroiters have the ability to live in whichever part of the city, no matter their income."

Brush Park Apartments City of Detroit

Brush Park Apartments, located at 269 Winder St., is set to be a $15 million four-story development that will combine three adjacent properties at 2515 Brush Street, 281 Winder St. and 291 Winder St. It will include three studios and 50 one-bedroom units.

Thirty units will be deeply affordable at 60% area median income (AMI) and below. Ten units will be offered at 30% AMI, 20 units at 40% AMI and 23 units at or below 80% AMI. Additionally, eight of the units will have project-based vouchers, which will ensure the resident does not pay more than 30% of their income in rent and utilities.

MLK on 2nd will be located at 3515 Second Avenue and feature a four-story, mixed-use affordable apartment with 33 one-bedroom units. The ground floor of the $9.5 million development will feature 1,000 square feet of retail space facing Martin Luther King Boulevard.

All of the units will be restricted to residents earning 60% AMI or less, with 12 apartments restricted to 40% AMI. Five apartments will receive project-based vouchers for residents paying no more than 30% AMI. Also, developer MHT Housing Inc will cover utilities for residents in the 17 deeply affordable apartments.

MLK on 2nd City of Detroit

"MHT is proud to be able to provide high quality, affordable units in neighborhoods that are experiencing tremendous growth," said Van Fox, president of MHT Housing. "Brush Park Apartments and MLK on Second are creating homes where lower-income Detroiters can have access to amenities and neighborhoods where they otherwise might not have been able to afford to live in quality housing."