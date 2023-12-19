Detroit City Football Club releases its 2024 season schedule
HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit City Football Club announced its 2024 schedule, with the season opener set for March 16.
The upcoming season is Le Rouge's third in the USL Championship. DCFC will hit the road to take on Colorado Springs for the season opener and Loudoun United for the home opener on March 23 at Keyworth Stadium.
The final regular season home game is set against Miami FC on Oct. 19, 2024.
The team, which qualified for the playoffs in the first two seasons of the USL, is also heading into the season with a new coach, Danny Dichio. DCFC announced Dichio as the team's fourth coach last month.
Season tickets for the 2024 season start at $195. Visit the DCFC website for tickets.
Detroit City FC 2024 season schedule:
- March 16: at Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- March 23: vs. Loudoun United FC
- March 30: at Indy Eleven
- April 6: vs. North Carolina FC
- April 20: vs. Oakland Roots SC
- April 27: at Pittsburgh Riverhounds
- May 4: at Loudoun United FC
- May 11: vs. Phoenix Rising FC
- May 29: at Louisville City FC
- June 1: at Orange County SC
- June 8: at Rhode Island FC
- June 15: vs. Charleston Battery
- June 25: vs. Birmingham Legion FC
- June 29: at Miami FC
- July 6: vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies
- July 13: vs. Memphis 901 FC
- July 19: at North Carolina FC
- July 27: vs. Sacramento Republic FC
- July 31: at Hartford Athletic
- Aug. 3: vs. Rhode Island FC
- Aug. 7: vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds
- Aug. 10: at Las Vegas Lights FC
- Aug. 16: at Birmingham Legion FC
- Aug. 21: at Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Aug. 24: vs. FC Tulsa
- Aug. 31: vs. Hartford Athletic
- Sept. 7: at El Paso Locomotive FC
- Sept. 14: vs. New Mexico United
- Sept. 21: vs. Louisville City FC
- Sept. 28: at Monterey Bay
- Oct. 5: at Charleston Battery
- Oct. 12: vs. Indy Eleven
- Oct. 19: vs. The Miami FC
- Oct. 26: at San Antonio FC
