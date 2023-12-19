Detroit City Football Club releases its 2024 season schedule

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit City Football Club announced its 2024 schedule, with the season opener set for March 16.

The upcoming season is Le Rouge's third in the USL Championship. DCFC will hit the road to take on Colorado Springs for the season opener and Loudoun United for the home opener on March 23 at Keyworth Stadium.

The final regular season home game is set against Miami FC on Oct. 19, 2024.

The team, which qualified for the playoffs in the first two seasons of the USL, is also heading into the season with a new coach, Danny Dichio. DCFC announced Dichio as the team's fourth coach last month.

Season tickets for the 2024 season start at $195. Visit the DCFC website for tickets.

T-95 Days!! Opening match is on the clock— reserve your spot now🤝https://t.co/tb2TKJNii9 pic.twitter.com/7ZrowPW5E4 — Detroit City FC (@DetroitCityFC) December 19, 2023

Detroit City FC 2024 season schedule: