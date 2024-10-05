Watch Live: Detroit City FC vs. Charleston Battery

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit City FC finishes a two-game road trip this Saturday with a crucial match in the Push to the Playoffs in an Eastern Conference battle against Charleston Battery. Kickoff from the Patriots Point Soccer Complex is set for 4 p.m. and broadcast locally on CW Detroit 50 (WKBD-TV). Supporters located in Michigan can stream the match for free at CBSDetroit.com.

Le Rouge comes into this match off of a 2-0 road victory over Monterey Bay FC. Ben Morris's goal in the 37th minute would give DCFC the lead right before the half. After a difficult midfield battle in the second half, Connor Rutz's goal off of a corner in the 86th minute would seal the game.

With another three points gained, Detroit City moved up to third place in the Eastern Conference standings, jumping Tampa Bay Rowdies. With only four matches remaining, Detroit sits on 48 points, two points above Tampa Bay. However, the Rowdies still have a game in hand on Le Rouge.

With a win on Saturday, Detroit City will clinch a spot in the 2024 USL Championship playoffs.

Detroit City and Charleston Battery have had similar runs of form in the past five games. Detroit City has earned 11 points, and Charleston Battery has earned 10 points. In their most recent match, Charleston walked away with a 3-1 victory against Tampa Bay Rowdies. Juan Torres opened the scoring for Battery in the 5th minute, and USL Championship leading scorer Nick Markanich added two goals to lead Charleston to victory.

Markanich has scored 27 goals this USL Championship season, breaking the Championship's single-season goal record.

These two sides already had one memorable match this season. Back in June at Keyworth, Detroit City walked away with an unforgettable 2-0 victory as Maxi Rodriguez converted a penalty in the 86th minute gave Detroit City the lead, and an Elvis Amoh goal in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time made sure Detroit walked away with the three points.

The last time Detroit traveled to Charleston, the two sides played to a 0-0 draw in June of 2023.

Le Rouge returns to Keyworth Stadium on October 12th in the penultimate home game of the regular season against Eastern Conference foe Indy Eleven. Tickets for all Detroit City matches can be found at www.detcityfc.com/tickets.

For more information about Detroit City FC, visit detcityfc.com and follow @DetroitCityFC on X and Facebook and @detroitcityfootballclub on Instagram.

CBS News Detroit is the official broadcast partner of Detroit City FC. This story is reprinted with permission from Detroit City FC.