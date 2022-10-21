Detroit City FC to play in first round of USL Championship Playoffs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (CBS DETROIT) - Detroit City FC is hitting the road, travelling to Tennessee to play Memphis 901 FC in the Conference Quarterfinals of the USL Championship playoffs.

Seven seed Detroit heads to the city of Blues will play two seed Memphis in the third matchup of the teams this season.

Detroit and Memphis played to a 1-1 draw in their first matchup of the season, back on April 2 at Keyworth Stadium. Memphis won 2-0 in their second matchup at a match played in Memphis.

If Detroit wins, they'll most likely face number 1 seed Louisville City FC.

Saturday's game kicks off at 8 p.m.