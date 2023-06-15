Detroit City FC speaks out against Hamtramck's flag ban, calling it "inexcusable"

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Detroit City FC has spoken out against Hamtramck's recent ban on certain flags from flying on city property, releasing a statement pushing back against the ban, saying it is "inexcusable."

Detroit City FC is Detroit's professional soccer team that has been playing at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck since 2015.

They released a statement after the city council voted unanimously to ban all flags from being flown on city property, except for the American Flag, the Michigan Flag, the Hamtramck Flag, the Prisoner of War Flag and one that represents the native countries of the city's immigrant residents.

"The decision by Hamtramck City Council to ban LGBTQ+ flags from being flown on city property is inexcusable," said Detroit City FC in a statement.

"While this resolution does not affect displays inside Keyworth Stadium, Pride Flags send a powerful message that all are welcome and that the community values diversity. The result of removing them is that LGBTQ+ people -especially teens- lose a symbol of support."

The team continued and said they are committed to making its stadium the most welcoming sports venue in the country.

Detroit City FC's support of the LGBTQ+ community is unwavering. We are committed to making Keyworth the most welcoming sporting venue in US sports. pic.twitter.com/WJOtWk3bzk — Detroit City FC (@DetroitCityFC) June 14, 2023

The team also sent the city council a letter asking them to reconsider "any measures that try to minimize members of this community" instead of celebrating everyone.

In addition, Detroit City FC's biggest supporter, the Northern Guard Supporters (NGS), also released a statement expressing that they will continue "unwavering support" for the team and LGBTQ+ supporters.

Our statement on the Hamtramck City Council’s resolution from last night. pic.twitter.com/0gGWJdShRi — Northern Guard Supporters (@NGSDetroit) June 14, 2023

They said they would continue flying Pride flags during marches and inside the stadium. This also comes as the NGS holds its annual Prideraiser, a fundraiser they hold to raise money for local LGBTQ+ charities.