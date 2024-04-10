(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit City FC has announced the return of International Friendlies to Keyworth Stadium with the news that the club will be hosting Club Universidad Nacional, better known as Pumas, at Keyworth Stadium on June 22. This will be the ninth International Friendly in club history, most recently welcoming Club Atlas of Liga MX to Keyworth Stadium in 2019.

Single-match tickets for the International Friendly will be available on April 25.

"It speaks to where the club is to be able to attract such a big team," said DCFC sporting director Trevor James. "The excitement is that players can challenge themselves against the top players in the world, World Cup players."

PUMAS football club, officially known as Club Universidad Nacional A.C., is one of Mexico's most iconic and storied football clubs. Founded in 1954, the club is based in Mexico City and represents the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM). The team's name, PUMAS, is derived from the university's nickname, "Los Pumas," which translates to "The Cougars" in English.

PUMAS quickly made their mark in Mexican football, winning their first league title in the 1976-1977 season under the guidance of legendary coach Don Ignacio Trelles. This triumph marked the beginning of a golden era for the club, with subsequent successes in the 1980s and 1990s cementing their reputation as a powerhouse in Mexican football. Led by iconic players such as Cabinho, Hugo Sánchez, and Luis Flores, PUMAS became known for their attacking style of play and their ability to produce talented youth

players.

One of the most memorable moments in PUMAS' history came in 1980 when they won the Copa Interamericana, defeating the renowned Club Nacional de Football from Uruguay. This victory elevated PUMAS onto the international stage and solidified their status as one of Mexico's top football clubs.

Throughout the years, PUMAS has continued to maintain a strong presence in Mexican football, consistently competing for domestic titles and showcasing the talent of young Mexican players. The club's commitment to nurturing homegrown talent and playing an attractive brand of football has endeared them to fans not only in Mexico but also across the globe.

Today, PUMAS remains a prominent force in Mexican football, with a passionate fan base and a rich history that continues to inspire generations of players and supporters alike. As they continue to strive for excellence on the pitch, the PUMAS football club remains a symbol of pride for the National Autonomous University of Mexico and a beloved institution in Mexican sports.

