Detroit City FC kicks off another season

By Lauren Winfrey

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit City Football Club (DCFC) kicked off its 2023 season over the weekend in San Diego. 

The club isn't just focused on winning. They want to win the hearts of Detroiters, converting us all into soccer fans.

Founded in 2012, DCFC is continuing to grow stronger. 

The team played its first few seasons at Cass Tech's football field before moving to Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck in 2016. 

"I think it would be nearly impossible to envision where we are now after where we started," said DCFC co-owner Alex Wright. 

Last season's ticket sales were up nearly 50% compared to 2019. 

The 2022 season was highlighted by the men's club reaching the playoffs in their first season as a member of the United Soccer League Championship. Wright says the team is meeting the demand for soccer in Detroit and building community through the game.

"There's really something for everyone and that's what we're really focusing on, trying to make this an affordable and authentic experience for as many people in our community as possible," Wright said.

The team is also committed to giving opportunities to young Metro Detroiters through free clinics and soccer for tots. 

Matthew Lewis, the team's center back, says DCFC's goal is to leave a lasting impression not only on Metro Detroit, but the people living here, and the game.

"It's a passionate group, it's a passionate club. It's really doing a lot of cool things for the city of Detroit," Matthew Lewis said.

The team's home opener is Saturday, March 25 at 4 p.m. at  Keyworth Stadium. 

