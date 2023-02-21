Watch CBS News
Detroit City Council passes land swap deal with owners of Ambassador Bridge

By Cryss Walker

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit City Council passed a controversial land transfer deal Tuesday. 

Tensions were high during Tuesday's hearing where residents near the Ambassador Bridge pushed back while calling for more community protections.

Officials from the Detroit International Bridge Company are breathing a sigh of relief after a 2015 deal stood on shaky grounds.

A proposal to pay the city $2 million for improvements at Riverside Park in exchange for 3.8 acres now has the green light. The additional land would be used to build a new Ambassador Bridge. 

The DIBC is owned by the Moroun family, and the company has a rough history with residents who say another bridge would bring more pollution and traffic to the area.

Neighbors in the Hubbard Richard community overwhelming voiced opposition to the plan during public comment. The DIBC promised further negotiations with the Hubbard Richard community.

The bridge company has 30 days to update the city on their progress with neighbors.

First published on February 21, 2023 / 6:01 PM

