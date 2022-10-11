Detroit City Council approves ShotSpotter expansion

(CBS DETROIT) - After deciding to postpone the vote multiple times, the Detroit City council has moved to grow ShotSpotter's footprint in the city.

Council members voted 5-4 on Tuesday to expand the controversial gunshot detection system.

The $7 million contract will be funded by the Detroit Police department. How to pay for it was one reason why the vote was delayed last week.

Council members were concerned about using COVID relief dollars in the previous contract.

"We definitely don't need to use ARPA funding," one public commenter said.

The approval of ShotSpotter comes after multiple delays and weeks of debate from both sides.

The spirited discussion continued during Tuesday's meeting.

"I am a lifelong Detroiter and a survivor of violence, nothing in me says ShotSpotter would've prevented the crime I experienced," one public commenter said in opposition to the technology.

A supporter said, "I think you guys should vote yes to expand because if it will save one life it's worth it.

After the meeting, we spoke to local activists on both sides of the issues to get their reaction to the vote.

"I'm disappointed in the vote, but I do like the fact that they thought about it thoughtfully, said Kamau Clark with We the People.

"We cannot put money over the value of lives. If we save one life, [ShotSpotter] pays for itself," said Maurice Hardwick a.k.a Pastor Mo from Live in Peace.

The ShotSpotter contract will last until 2026.