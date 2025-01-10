Detroit church bishop helping people impacted by California wildfires

(CBS DETROIT) - Leaders from the Church of God in Christ are actively supporting people affected by the California wildfires.

Bishop J. Drew Sheard says his team is working behind the scenes to send help to some of the people in California.

He says that support is even more dire for people without insurance.

"I've been in contact with people out there, and we're trying to see what we can do to assist them because from what I'm understanding, the insurance companies have canceled their insurance, so they can't get any assistance. Those people who have been affected are going to have to rebuild on their own, and that's sad," Sheard said.

Sheard helps oversee the Church of God in Christ, the largest Pentecostal Christian denomination in the United States. With global reach, the organization has more than 6.5 million members.

"We have an arm called COGIC Charities. We are poised and positioned to help as many people as we can. Finances, and supplies, and whatnot. We have a team that's out there working diligently to make sure we are of some assistance to those people," Bishop Sheard said.

This is undoubtedly a tough time for many people, but in that time of unusual loss and mourning, this faith-based group is hoping to offer some sense of joy.

"I believe the year of 2025 is the year that is going to pull people back into the churches, and they're going to develop relationships with God. Even though there's devastation around us, we have to have that inner peace, and that inner peace comes only because you have a relationship with God," Bishop Sheard said.