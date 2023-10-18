Detroit casinos stay open amid strike, anticipating some service disruptions

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit's casinos remain open, despite 3,700 casino workers going on strike on Tuesday. Some casinos have already closed their valet service to cope with fewer employees and said patrons should expect disruptions in their restaurants as well.

"It's been tiring, intense, but I'm ready for the fight," said Terri Smith, a striking worker from the Hollywood Casino at Greektown.

Smith has been a dealer at the casino for 18 years. She is also on the union's contract committee and is at the table during negotiations.

She said the casinos can't bring in workers from other states to fill their positions.

"You have to have a Michigan gaming license to work on the casino floor," said Smith. "It's dealers, comp people, cashiers, anybody that's on the gaming floor. Slot attendants. So, bartenders. It's a process to even get this job."

While the casinos may be moving around valet and restaurant workers for now, she suspects it will get much harder on busy nights.

Bartender Susan Gallagher said their management may even have to step in to fill their roles.

"Management will be able to see how hard we work. They know how hard we work, but it's going to be difficult," said Gallagher.

The striking casino workers are taking strength from across the street, where United Auto Workers members at Blue Cross Blue Shield have been on strike for 35 days.

"To see them come out it just rejuvenated us. It started us over, and it got our spirits up," said Crystal Gilreath, UAW Local 2500 president at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan.

The striking workers said they are asking the public to refrain from going to the casinos to support them in this strike.