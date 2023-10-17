Detroit casino workers on the brink of strike over contract negotiations

(CBS DETROIT) - The strike deadline for thousands of Detroit casino workers has been moved to noon on Tuesday. More than 3,000 workers from the city's three casinos will walk off the job unless a new contract is reached.

The strike would include dealers, food and beverage workers, and cleaning staff at the MotorCity Casino Hotel, the MGM Grand Detroit, and the Hollywood Casino at Greektown.

The casino workers said negotiating a new contract is like a card game.

"You've got to keep your poker face," said Patrick Nichols, a dealer at the MGM Grand.

He said he hopes their union negotiators have a good hand and can get them better pay.

"Inflation, oh my god, and the cost of living. It's tough right now with where we're at. So that's why we're doing this, we need to survive," said Nichols.

The union is also demanding improved health care benefits, as well as job protections, as new technologies are implemented.

Susan Gallagher has been a bartender at Hollywood at Greektown for 23 years. She said technology like the new "smart bar" threatens their work.

"We know we cannot stop technology, but we need to be able to protect ourselves," said Gallagher.

She said they are encouraged by the ongoing UAW strike.

"I guess it doesn't matter what industry you're in right now; automotive, Blue Cross, us," said Gallagher. "The world has changed where they're taking the money from the workers. With little workers, and I guess they're lining their own pockets because they don't want to give us money."

Tyjuanese Lyte is a slot floor person at MotorCity Casino. She said she wants casino work to remain a good job for future generations.

"It's a little scary for a strike. No one wants to go on strike. I love my job. I've been here for 23 years," said Lyte.

If the workers do go on strike, they said casino operations would likely grind to a halt, and that's what they want to happen. They said they hope their guests and the public will support them. They also hope for support from local and state officials.

In a statement, a MotorCity Casino Hotel spokesperson said:

"While significant progress has been made, we have not yet reached an agreement with the Detroit Casino Council. We remain committed to bargaining in good faith and achieving a contract that is fair to our employees and allows our company to remain competitive in our industry. As we work to resolve the open issues, we will remain open to serve our guests. Please visit www.motorcitycasino.com for details on visiting the complex."

Jeff Morris, a representative for Hollywood Casino at Greektown, issued the following statement:

"Hollywood Casino at Greektown has had a productive and respectful relationship with the Detroit Casino Council for many years. We are committed to continue working constructively to develop a mutually beneficial agreement that positively positions our Team Members and business for success well into the future."

Representatives from MGM Grand Detroit did not respond to a request for comment.