Motor City business booming alongside Lions' rise

(CBS DETROIT) — Lions fans were out in full force in Detroit Sunday.

Thousands started pregaming early today, hoping for a Lions victory against the Buffalo Bills.

Instead of watching the game at home, many people chose to visit sports bars to see the action.

Not even the gloomy gray skies and rain could keep Lions fans away from Harry's Bar and Grill to enjoy the game. The bar was packed with patrons hours before kickoff.

"Once we knew this was going to happen when I looked at the schedule this year, I said 4 p.m. Bills, Sunday game. That's going to be the one," Hugh Leonard, General Manager at Harry's Detroit Bar and Grill said.

This Motor City staple has been part of the community for more than 20 years.

"Even when they're away, people are still here. It gets packed in here. And a part of me, I've been coming here for so long that it's kind of strange. I think I'm just going to come here and watch a game and be able to sit at the bar like I used to. And I was like, 'oh no, I must get there really early,'" Michelle Demeau, a Lions fan said.

With the team on a hot streak over the last two years, the crowds at Harry's have only grown bigger.

"Even with all these new fans, the energy itself is just, yeah, electric and Harry's staff in general is amazing," Adria Willer, a Lions fan said.

The general manager says while game day is always busy, he has noticed a big difference in sales in recent years.

"So, I'd say, you know, 40 to 50% higher on your average Sunday versus what we were doing, you know, year prior. I would say probably 80% up on two years ago," Leonard said.

A trend local business hope continues.

"It's night and day from what it was three years ago, to two years ago, to last year to this year. I mean, it's just busier and busier every single year. The fan base has really turned the corner, more excited than they've ever been — that started Week 1 this year," Leonard said.

With the playoffs in their sights, football fans can't wait to see what happens next, and they'll be watching from Harry's.