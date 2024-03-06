Detroit brother and sister duo celebrate 15-year business milestone

(CBS DETROIT) - Two siblings born and raised in Detroit are celebrating a big milestone this year in honor of their business.

Directly off Canfield Street in Midtown sits City Bird.

"We sell unique gifts and cards and local goods," said co-owner Emily Linn.

A view inside of City Bird, a business located at 460 W Canfield St, Detroit, MI 48201. Emily Linn

It's home to an assortment of specially made products created locally by small businesses in the motor city.

"Our houseline of products are some of our best sellers, and they're products that really celebrate Detroit and Michigan, and a lot of them are exclusive to our shops, so you really won't find them anywhere else," Emily Linn stated.

Next door, you'll find Nest, an eclectic shop with a variety of plants, home goods, and even more diverse gifts. The businesses are owned by the brother and sister duo of Andy and Emily Linn.

Pictured are brother and sister Andy Linn (left) and Emily Linn (right) outside their business City Bird. Emily Linn

"We really wanted to highlight all of the great things that so many people around Detroit were making and give them a place to sell and share their work with the community, and I think there is so much talent in the city, and it's nice to give those products a home," co-owner Andy Linn said.

The shop owners and siblings are seventh-generation Detroiters, and this year, they are celebrating their 15th year in business.

"We've always been big Detroit boosters, and it just means a lot to be able to contribute to making the city a little better place," said Andy Linn.

To what do they owe their success? They say loyal customers, the amazing city of Detroit, the talented small business community, and some elbow grease.

Andy and Emily Linn speaking with CBS News Detroit Reporter Alysia Burgio at their business, City Bird. CBS Detroit

What plans does this family have moving forward?

"Looking toward the future, we're really excited to stay here in midtown Detroit," said Emily Linn.

"We do have some immediate plans for City Bird. We plan to expand the store here by about 10% and give this store a loving refresh and add some new displays," Andy Linn said.

It's a big milestone in Midtown and an appreciation for those who continue to back the family-owned businesses.

The exterior of City Bird and Nest are located directly next door to each other. CBS Detroit

"If you're looking for something really special from Michigan and Detroit, if you want a very special curated shopping experience, I think our shops in our neighborhood are one of the best places in the city," said Emily Linn.

In addition to a few renovations, the Linn's say sales have grown significantly over the last few years. Because of that, they're planning to expand the shop's shipping and warehouse facility by nearly 50%.