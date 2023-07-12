Watch CBS News
Detroit-based minister of music celebrates 40 years of ministry

Detroit-based minister of music celebrates 40 years of ministry 02:12

(CBS DETROIT) - Celebrating 40 years of ministry, a Detroit musician got his start playing instruments in the church at just 8 years old. 

Now, he travels the country with his choir and owns his own production company.

"I've been here since I was 8, and my gift flourished from here," David Whitfield II said. "[I love] gospel music, born and raised gospel music."

It's the gift of gospel music that's helped Whitfield found and fund Whitfield Productions, now in its 23rd year of operation.

"My vision and goal is to create an atmosphere where people can come and praise the lord," Whitfield II said.

Minister Whitfield's worked to establish a multitude of music ministries throughout the city of Detroit and surrounding areas, singing alongside gospel greats. 

He got his start back in 2001 when he called a group of friends and family to perform at Faith Tabernacle Church in Highland Park.

"I'm called to what I do," he said. "So many people have started out and just threw in the towel because it takes a lot."

Whitfield says a lot of discipline and a lot of faith has brought him this far because what started as Whitfield Family and Friends, a traveling cohort of singers, later became David Whitfield and Whitfield Productions, which independently recorded and distributed their first live recording in 2003.

"I have a team behind me to keep my hands lifted, that I know that people are praying for me," Whitfield II said.

It's a team that's taken its talents far singing the sweet sounds of gospel music. 

A native of Detroit, Lauren Winfrey has dreamed of the day she'd return home to tell stories in the city that's helped shape the woman she is today.

First published on July 12, 2023 / 10:23 AM

