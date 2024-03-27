Detroit bars former contractor Bobby Ferguson from working with the city until 2033

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Office of Inspector General (OIG) announced Tuesday it has barred former contractor Bobby Ferguson from doing business with the city until March 2033.

Ferguson, who is a longtime friend of former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick, was released from federal prison in April 2021 after he was convicted in 2013 of nine felonies, including racketeering, extortion, and bribery.

The debarment dates back to his conviction on March 11, 2013, and is effective for 20 years, the maximum amount of time a contractor could be barred from doing business with the city. Ferguson is also not allowed to serve as a "subcontractor or as a goods, services or materials supplier for any contract."

In her debarment report, Inspector General Ellen Ha said the OIG learned that Ferguson opened a business following his release called Ferguson Group V LLC and attempted to secure a contract with a "high-ranking City of Detroit official" about a possible contract.

The department opened a complaint against Ferguson in December 2023, citing the Debarment Ordinance. The city ordinance states a contractor could be barred if evidence showed they engaged in criminal acts such as bribery, forgery, and tax evasion.

Ha said Ferguson had until March 11 to request an administrative hearing and until March 25 to submit a response. She said the department did not receive any response on either date, finalizing the debarment.

More than 20 individuals and businesses are on the OIG debarment list, which is available on the city's website.

Ferguson served eight years of a 21-year prison sentence when he was granted an early release after Kilpatrick's sentence was commuted by former President Donald Trump.

Kilpatrick, who was convicted of the same crimes and more, served more than seven years of a 28-year sentence when he was released in January 2021.

He was ordered to pay more than $6.2 million in restitution to the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department, according to the OIG.

To date, Ferguson still owes more than $2.6 million after his restitution was reduced.