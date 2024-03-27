Suspect barricaded self in Detroit home after robbing pizza delivery driver, police say

(CBS DETROIT) - A barricaded gunman situation in Detroit that ensued after a pizza delivery driver was robbed ended without incident Tuesday night, police said.

At about 9:30 p.m. on March 26, a pizza delivery driver called the police and reported that he had been robbed of the pizza and some money in the 12000 block of Mansfield.

When officers arrived, the suspect barricaded himself inside the residence. Police blocked off the area and advised residents to shelter in place during the incident.

Detroit Police Deputy Chief Arnold Williams said the suspect has a history of robbery and obstructing and resisting police officers. In addition, there is a history of felonious assaults and reports of shots fired connected to the address.

The suspect surrendered at 1:30 a.m. and was taken into custody without incident.