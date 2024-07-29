Detroit bar named among best in U.S. for 2024

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit bar was named among the best in the country, according to a list from USA Today.

The list includes bars selected by USA Today writers nationwide, from Arizona to Florida to Michigan.

Several types of bars were chosen for this list, including neighborhood taverns, cocktail bars, and even a beach bar. The bars were chosen by writers who actually live in the towns and drink at the selected bars.

The Detroit bar named on the list is Paramita Sound, a Black-owned wine bar and record shop located at 1517 Broadway St.

The bar was chosen by Lyndsay C. Green, the food writer for the Detroit Free Press, who said, "For its minimalist, local-first bar program and the intentional way the space cultivates community through music, Paramita Sound is Detroit's Bar of the Year."

Paramita Sound was founded by Andrey Douthard and opened in 2014 in an abandoned house in the city's West Village neighborhood, according to its website.

After three years in that location, the bar moved to the Broadway St. location in what they say was "the chance to reclaim the legendary downtown 1515 Broadway space that had formerly been a central hub for the local Detroit music scene since the early 1980s."

The bar provides a space for artists and DJs to perform and offers Michigan wines, beers and some mixed drinks.

A Detroit restaurant was also recently named as the most beautiful in Michigan, according to a list published in People Magazine.

In addition, Hajime Sato, the chef and owner of Sozai, a sustainable sushi restaurant in Clawson, won a James Beard Award this year.