Detroit police seek suspect who robbed bank on Michigan Avenue

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect who received money from two tellers during a bank robbery last week.

Police say at 11:20 a.m. on Thursday, May 9, the suspect allegedly walked into a bank in the 7700 block of Michigan Ave. and handed a teller a note that read "Bank Robbery."

The suspect handed the teller a note the read "Bank Robbery" and after he received money, he went up to another teller before leaving the Detroit bank. Detroit Police Department

After getting money from the teller, the suspect approached another teller, who handed him more money. After that, he left the bank on foot.

No one was injured during the robbery.

The suspect is described as a man with curly hair who is about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds, according to police. He was last seen wearing all dark clothing, a white baseball cap and a white cloth facemask.

Detroit police are searching for a suspect who stole money from a bank in the 7700 block of Michigan Avenue. Detroit Police Department

Anyone with information about the suspect or robbery is urged to contact the Detroit police's 4th precinct at 313-596-5440, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or online DetroitRewards.tv.