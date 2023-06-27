Detroit bakery to sell tasty treats at Rocket Mortgage Classic

(CBS DETROIT) - The Rocket Mortgage Classic draws in tons of revenue in Detroit, which means a boost in sales for many of the surrounding businesses in the city.

Livernois Avenue is home to a variety of Detroit businesses, including Good Cakes and Bakes, a community bakery known for its authentic recipes and all-natural, local ingredients.

It's a shop that instantly gives you that homemade vibe.

Alysia Burgio/CBS Detroit

"A nostalgic feel that you'd get when your grandmother or mother cooked homemade baked goods for you at home. We wanted to bring that back," said April Anderson, co-owner and pastry chef.

Anderson says Good Cakes and Bakes got its start 10 years ago. It's located right on the historic avenue of fashion and is a space not only to satisfy your sweet tooth with its mouthwatering cakes, cookies and brownies but a spot that shows support.

"Just a place you're welcomed, you feel safe, you feel community-based," Anderson stated.

For the first time, Anderson says the bakery is gearing up to sell its tasty treats at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week.

Alysia Burgio/CBS Detroit

"We're selling baked goods. We'll have ice cream. We'll have beverages. But to have the opportunity to be over there is great," said Anderson.

Anderson hopes the tournament will give her team even more exposure.

"Definitely going to continue to help us scale our business. We're not just looking for customers here in Detroit. We're also looking for nationwide customers," Anderson said.

What is she looking forward to most? People's expressions when they try her baked goods, like their popular strawberry crunch cake.

Alysia Burgio/CBS Detroit

"You'll be able to get a portable cake in a jar. We'll have six different flavors. You'll be able to walk around, eat as much as you want, close up the jar, take it with you," Anderson says.

It's a bakery with a whole lot of purpose and passion to share.

"Everything we make here is made with love, and it's all made with intention," said Anderson.

If you're interested in checking out Good Cakes and Bakes, they will be set up on the greenway near the concession area at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Wednesday until Sunday.

Good Cakes and Bakes is located at 19363 Livernois Avenue, Detroit, 48221.