Detroit auto show to hold a variety of outdoor events

The North American International Auto Show in Detroit is back and there will be events held outdoors for the first time.

They'll take place along the Detroit River in Hart Plaza.

That's where car enthusiasts like Darius Rudis went to share their love for mustangs and indulge in the sights and sounds of a place they haven't been to in years.

"I like to be back. It's been three and a half years," Rudis said. "I love the auto show. I'm glad it's back home."

On Wednesday, there was what's being called a "stampede", where more than 1,000 mustangs travelled from Ford headquarters in Dearborn to downtown Detroit.

The event was followed by the highly anticipated unveiling of the 2024 mustang.

Live music, food vendors and other attractions like a Monster Truck Throwdown will also take over Hart Plaza.

"I have been to the auto show many, many times and have about 58,000 photographs of cars in my phone. And I just love it," said Deborah Skoll.

Skoll is a part of the Mustang Owners Club of Southeastern Michigan

One of her mustangs will be in the stampede.

"And it's my 2015, 50th anniversary mustang," she said.

She said adding outdoor events is a great way showcase not only the cars, but the entire city.

"It's amazing," Skoll said. "You can go in anywhere and it looks all new and clean and nice to be in."

Rudis added, "I think it's great for Detroit. It showcases Detroit in the wintertime. You don't really see Detroit because there's a lot of snow in the summertime. People be walking around, riding the people mover and everything. I think this is nice.

