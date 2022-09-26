Detroit Auto Show attendance figures won't be released this year

CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) -- Despite the big splash of the North American International Auto Show returning to the city following a 3-year hiatus, we won't know how many people checked it out.

The Detroit Auto and Dealers Association (DADA) is not releasing attendance figures this year.

A DADA spokesperson, Frank Buscemi, didn't explain the reason behind this decision --- but added that details for the 2023 auto show --- will be coming in the next few weeks.

Visit Detroit is already planning for next year's event.

"It's focused on what makes Detroit special and what makes the automotive industry special. Detroit is a city of innovators, doers, and creators, and leaning into that, whether it's innovating in mobility, and we had flying cars this year, or it's innovating in music and arts. The auto show happened in Detroit month to design this year, and it's going to continue in that in that way, too," Chris Moyer, Senior Director of Communications at Visit Detroit.

Industry experts believe that the show coinciding with the return to school and beautiful weather may have kept more people from going this year.