Detroit-area thieves ransack unlocked cars, steal 2 after finding keys inside, police say

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are alerting residents and searching for suspects who ransacked unlocked vehicles in two Detroit-area neighborhoods and then stole two vehicles early Wednesday, police said.

Thieves targeted two Huron Township neighborhoods overnight, and now police are asking residents to check their surveillance cameras for video of the crime.

Video police have already obtained shows what appears to be two Black males going through vehicles in multiple subdivisions, according to the department. Police say the video also shows these suspects driving an SUV, potentially a Grand Cherokee.

During this incident, the suspects also allegedly stole a silver Chevrolet Tahoe and a white Dodge Ram.

Police say the stolen vehicles were unlocked, and the key had been left inside each of them.

Due to this, Huron Township officers will have an increased presence in several neighborhoods overnight for the next several days.

"Keep this in mind for situations like this, just because you don't see us does not mean we aren't there," said Huron Township Police Chief Everette Robbins. "You have my word we will be. Please be vigilant, call us immediately should you see anything suspicious, and be sure to lock your vehicles and residences. You are never wasting our time, this is what we are here for! If it looks suspicious, never hesitate to call!"

In addition, police are reminding residents to lock their vehicles and the windows, doors and garages of their homes. Police also suggest that people take garage door openers out of their cars and into their homes.

Anyone with questions or concerns can contact Robbins at 734-753-4400 or erobbins@hurontwppd.us.