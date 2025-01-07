Detroit-area man sentenced in fatal shooting of brother

Human remains found near Detroit home, Lions playoff tickets sold out and more top stories

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An Eastpointe man is sentenced to four years in connection with the 2023 fatal shooting of his brother.

McKinnley Hearon pled guilty on Nov. 7, 2024, to second-degree murder, tampering with evidence and lying to police officers. However, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office and defense attorneys reached an agreement for a sentence within manslaughter guidelines after a potential self-defense claim and the family's wishes.

McKinnley Hearon Macomb County Jail

Prosecutors say on June 15, 2023, Hearon shot and killed his brother, Reginald Hearon, who was struggling with mental health issues.

"The tragic circumstances surrounding this case are heartbreaking, as they involve the loss of a life and the profound impact on a family already grappling with the challenges of mental illness," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in a statement. "This was a deeply complex situation, and after careful consideration, all parties involved agreed upon a sentence that reflects both accountability and compassion. Our thoughts are with the family during this incredibly difficult time, and we hope this resolution brings some measure of healing and closure."