Detroit-area man charged with threatening Oakland County election official

(CBS DETROIT) - A Metro Detroit man has been charged in connection with making a threat toward an Oakland County election official in December 2023.

Andrew Fred Hess, 37, of Livonia, was charged with making a false report or threat of terrorism.

The charges stem from an incident that happened at the County Complex in Pontiac on Dec. 15, 2023, during a recount of several local elections from November 2023, according to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office.

During the recount, Hess allegedly said, "Hang Joe for treason," in reference to Oakland County Director of Elections Joe Rozell.

Another person heard Hess say this and reported it to law enforcement officials.

"The integrity of our elections is essential to democracy," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. "We need dedicated, ethical public servants to conduct that process, and to do it transparently - we should invite public scrutiny. But there are individuals who seek to undermine the integrity of the election process by threatening and intimidating election workers and supervisors. Those threats don't just impact our election workers, they put our democracy at risk, and they will not be tolerated. I will do everything within my power to hold those who make such threats accountable."

False report of terrorism is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and /or a fine of up to $20,000.