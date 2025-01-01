Detroit area hospitals welcome first babies of 2025

Tips on sticking to New Year's resolutions, Michigan upsets Alabama and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — As we celebrate a new year, some families in Metro Detroit are also celebrating new additions.

Chiquita Anthony gave birth to her baby girl, Amarah, right at midnight Wednesday at Corewell Health Dearborn Hospital. Amarah weighs 6 pounds, 15 ounces, and measures 20.5 inches long. The hospital says Amarah's due date was Dec. 30.

Proud mother Chiquita Anthony and her baby girl Amarah. Corwell Health

Amarah is Anthony's second child.

Baby Christopher Gray with mother, Ciara Gray-Walker; big sister, Camora; a great-grandmother (right); and aunt (left). Trinity Health Ann Arbor

At Trinity Health Ann Arbor, Ciara Gray-Walker of Ypsilanti welcomed baby boy Christopher Gray at 12:18 a.m. Christopher weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces.

According to the hospital, Trinity Health Ann Arbor welcomes 12 babies into the world between midnight and 1 p.m. on New Year's Day.

Meghan Wilson with daughter Ella. Trinity Health Oakland

Trinity Health Oakland welcomed its first baby of 2025 at 12:39 a.m. Wednesday, when Meghan Wilson of New Baltimore delivered a baby girl named Ella. Baby Ella weighed 5 pounds, 9 ounces, and is a little sister to two siblings.

At Trinity Health Livonia, Julia and Tyler Loveall of Berkley welcomed their first child, a boy named Cooper, at 8:36 a.m. Baby Cooper weighed in at 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Cooper's family did not provide a photo at this time.

Congratulations to the new families.