Detroit Animal Care celebrating Valentine's Day by dropping adoption fees

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit Animal Care is partnering with BISSELL Pet Foundation to waive adoption fees and help animals find a loving home for Valentine's Day.

Meet Hail! A 56-pound male that is approximately three years old. Detroit Animal Care officials say Hail is a "cuddle monster" who enjoys belly rubs, watching movies and playing with toys. Detroit Animal Care

The adoption event will happen from Feb. 9 to 15 at Detroit Animal Care, located at 7401 Chrysler Drive.

It is open from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. seven days a week and people looking to adopt can visit the shelter to meet the animals.

Detroit Animal Care officials say all of the dogs and cats up for adoption are fully vaccinated, microchipped, spayed or neutered.

"There are a lot of loving animals in our shelter in need of a permanent home and we want to make it easy and accessible for Detroiters to come out and adopt a pet," said Mark Kumpf, Director of Animal Care. "We are inviting anyone considering adding a pet to their household to also visit our website at Friends of Detroit Animal Care and Control, which is updated daily."

The shelter is not accepting owner-surrendered dogs at this time due to staff shortages.

If anyone is looking to report a stray animal they should contact Detroit Animal Control at 313-922-DOGS from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

To view a list of all the animals up for adoption, visit here.