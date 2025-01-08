Detroit Animal Care and Control program allows people to take dog out of shelter for a day

Police continue to search for missing Warren woman, Red Wings win 5th straight and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit Animal Care and Control is hosting a program that gives adoptable dogs a day trip out of the shelter.

The Detroit Dogventure program, with the help of Maddie's Fund, will allow people to take shelter dogs out for a few hours to places such as Belle Isle, a pet store, and a local dog-friendly business.

Anyone interested can visit the shelter between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Each dog will have a harness, collar, leash, goody bag and map of participating businesses.

The dogs must be returned to the shelter by 3 p.m.

"If there are people who can't adopt or can't have a dog in their apartment, this is an amazing opportunity for them to help their community for homeless animals to get their fix of having a dog, " operations manager Bekah Weitz told CBS News Detroit.

For more information, visit DACC's website.