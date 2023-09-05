Detroit among worst cities to retire, according to WalletHub. Here's why.

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit has ranked as one of the top five worst cities to retire in, according to a recent WalletHub report.

Many workers don't feel confident they will have enough money to retire, so WalletHub, a personal finance website, released a report on which areas are among the best places to retire comfortably.

More than 180 cities across the United States were compared across several different 45 key factors to determine the rankings regarding the areas of affordability, quality of life, health care, recreational activities and more.

The following are the top five cities to retire, according to WalletHub:

Tampa, FL Scottsdale, AZ Fort Lauderdale, FL Orlando, FL Miami, FL

The five worst retirement cities include:

Stockton, CA Newark, NJ Bakersfield, CA San Bernardino, CA Detroit, MI

Here's how Detroit ranked according to the "retirement-friendliness" of the city:

88th - Adjusted Cost of Living

113th - Annual Cost of In-Home Services

181st - % of Employed Population Aged 65 & Older

67th - Recreation & Senior Centers per Capita

102nd - Adult Volunteer Activities per Capita

67th - % of 65 & Older Population

112th - 'Mild Weather' Ranking

81st - Museums per Capita

To view the full study and see how other cities ranked, visit here.

