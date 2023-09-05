Watch CBS News
Local News

Detroit among worst cities to retire, according to WalletHub. Here's why.

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for September 5, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for September 5, 2023 04:10

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit has ranked as one of the top five worst cities to retire in, according to a recent WalletHub report. 

Many workers don't feel confident they will have enough money to retire, so WalletHub, a personal finance website, released a report on which areas are among the best places to retire comfortably. 

More than 180 cities across the United States were compared across several different 45 key factors to determine the rankings regarding the areas of affordability, quality of life, health care, recreational activities and more.

The following are the top five cities to retire, according to WalletHub:

  1. Tampa, FL
  2. Scottsdale, AZ
  3. Fort Lauderdale, FL
  4. Orlando, FL
  5. Miami, FL

The five worst retirement cities include:

  1. Stockton, CA
  2. Newark, NJ
  3. Bakersfield, CA
  4. San Bernardino, CA
  5. Detroit, MI

Here's how Detroit ranked according to the "retirement-friendliness" of the city: 

  •  88th - Adjusted Cost of Living
  • 113th - Annual Cost of In-Home Services
  • 181st - % of Employed Population Aged 65 & Older
  • 67th - Recreation & Senior Centers per Capita
  • 102nd - Adult Volunteer Activities per Capita
  • 67th - % of 65 & Older Population
  • 112th - 'Mild Weather' Ranking
  • 81st - Museums per Capita

To view the full study and see how other cities ranked, visit here

In addition, while were on the topic, Americans say they will need $1 million to retire comfortably, and here's an article about how how people can reach that goal, according to researchers. 

First published on September 5, 2023 / 12:01 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.