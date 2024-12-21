Travelers at Detroit airport determined to reach holiday destinations amid delays

(CBS DETROIT) — Christmas Eve is Tuesday, but it's already been a busy time at airports across the country with families beginning their holiday travels.

AAA predicts nearly 8 million Americans are expected to travel by plane between now and the end of the year.

Metro Detroit didn't see much snow Friday, but over 200 flights were delayed throughout the day at Detroit Metro Airport and a few others were cancelled.

Travelers at DTW, however, say they planned ahead and focused on their trip over the holidays. One family made sure to book their flight a day earlier than they needed to make their cruise from Florida.

"We learned the hard way, don't book it in the morning so we could rush to the boat. We book it the night before so we could relax and no fighting or screaming, Shaneece from Clinton said. "If they'd delayed the flight like they do in December, then we could just get the one in the morning and still make it, so that's our goal — stress free Christmas."

Delays at DTW diminished throughout the evening Friday, and while lines were longer than usual for both checking bags and security, it was an easy evening for Christmas travel.

"We're not too worried about delays because everything here seems to be working really efficiently. Everybody is moving luggage and people really quickly," Richard Hartman from Coldwater said.