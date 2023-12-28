Watch CBS News
Detroit police searching for 41-year-old missing man

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's assistance as they search for a 41-year-old man who has been missing since Christmas Day.

Police say at about 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 25, Terrence Anderson left his residence in the 11900 block of Dresden St. and did not return home.

Anderson was last seen wearing a gray coat and gray sweatpants. He is described as being 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 180 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair. 

In addition, police say he also goes by "T" and "Terry."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit police's 9th Precinct at 313-596-5940. 

