Detroit, state officials to celebrate groundbreaking of $18 million affordable housing project

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, along with other city and state officials, are celebrating the groundbreaking of an $18 million affordable housing project.

The project includes a new development on vacant land located at 5800 Michigan Ave. in the East Chadsey-Condon neighborhood, which is located minutes from the city's Corktown neighborhood and across the street from Prince Valley Market.

CBS News Detroit will stream live coverage of the event on Monday.

This new development will bring 39 new affordable units for Detroit residents. For these units, no resident will pay more than 30% of their income on rent due to project-based vouchers.

The following individuals appeared at the event: Mayor Mike Duggan, Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield, Sean de Four, President and CEO of MiSide, Jason Friedmann, City of Detroit Housing and Revitalization Department, Amy Hovey, Director of Michigan State Housing Development Authority, Carrie Geyer, Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's (EGLE) Brownfield Redevelopment Program, Bryan Kieler, Senior Vice President, PNC Bank, Laura Chavez-Wazeerud-Din, President and CEO of Southwest Detroit Business Association and Lydia Gutierrez, Owner of Hacienda Mexican Foods.