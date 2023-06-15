Detectives seize guns, fentanyl, cocaine, body armor following traffic stop in Detroit

According to MSP, detectives seized large quantities of cocaine, fentanyl, oxycodone and suboxone. Michigan State Police Second District

(CBS DETROIT) - Detectives with the Metro Narcotics Enforcement Team (MNET) seized large amounts of narcotics, several guns and body armor following a traffic stop in Detroit.

On June 13, MNET detectives followed up on a traffic stop conducted by a Michigan State Police trooper and executed a search warrant in Detroit.

According to MSP, detectives seized large quantities of cocaine, fentanyl, oxycodone and suboxone, as well as two handguns (one stolen), one AR rifle with an obliterated serial number, one Draco (AK-47 pistol), body armor, ammunition and $82,000 in cash.

A suspect is currently in custody awaiting charges.

"During traffic stops, troopers also find other criminal activity," said MSP Lt. Mike Shaw. "These investigations can lead to arrests and seizures, like this one, where stolen guns are being taken off our streets and not being used against members of our community."