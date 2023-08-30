Authorities seek help finding missing 14-year-old Pontiac boy

Ka'Marion Deton Johnson Oakland County Sheriff's Office

PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Authorities are seeking assistance as they search for a Pontiac teen who ran away while on the way to an appointment.

Ka'Marion Deton Johnson, 14, is a court-ordered resident of Camp Oakland in Oxford, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say he was on the way to a scheduled appointment on Oakland Avenue in Pontiac when he jumped out of the vehicle and ran from his caregiver.

Deputies and K9 officers searched for Johnson but were unable to locate him.

He is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 150 lbs. Authorities say it is unknown what he was wearing when he ran away.

In addition, he is believed to be in the Pontiac area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland County Sheriff's Office at 248-858-4950.