Deputies searching for suspect who shot up Monroe County home

James Pattenaude Monroe County Sheriff's Office

EXETER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Monroe County sheriff's deputies are searching for a man after a shooting that rattled a county neighborhood.

Deputies responded to a call at a home on Martinsville Road in Exeter Township at 3 a.m. on Monday, May 22. A man had been sitting inside his home when he heard several bullets strike the outside walls. The homeowner told deputies that he saw a vehicle speed away.

After processing the crime scene, deputies developed a person of interest in the case, 38-year-old James Pattenaude.

Deputies searched a home on Milwaukee Road for Pattenaude. Despite the use of a Michigan State Police drone and tracking dogs, they were unable to locate him.

Officials say they believe Pattenaude knows the homeowner and that the shooting was not random.

Pattenaude is considered to be armed and dangerous and has been known to stay at several locations throughout Monroe County, as well as Downriver.

Anyone with information on Pattenaude's whereabouts is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530.