Nikola Jokic (15) and Jeff Green (32) of the Denver Nuggets take a moment after a play in the first quarter during Game 5 of the NBA Finals at Ball Arena in Denver on Monday, June 12, 2023. AAron Ontiveroz

The Denver Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat 94-89 to secure the first NBA title in the franchise's history.

The Nuggets wrapped up the best-of-seven series in five games on their home court in Denver on Monday night.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.