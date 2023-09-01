Demolition planned for Kmart headquarters building in Troy

TROY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A permit to demolish the old Kmart headquarters in Troy has been submitted to the city.

The city says demolition is set to begin in September and is expected to take nine months to a year to complete. The city is working with Adamo Demolition.

"Demolition of this tired asset is the first step towards redevelopment of this prominent location," said Brent Savidant, Community Development Director, in a statement.

The property, which was built in 1969 and is located at 3100 W. Big Beaver Road, has sat vacant since 2006, when Kmart moved its headquarters to Illinois.

"It is important to stress there will be numerous opportunities for public input once a development application is submitted for this property. The process starts with demolition," Savidant said.

According to the city, the property's owners, Forbes/Frankel Troy Ventures, LLC., have not submitted a proposed development for the site.