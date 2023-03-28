Demolition begins on abandoned La Choy factory in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Demolition of the abandoned La Choy factory in Detroit began on Monday as the development of the Joe Louis Greenway continues.

According to a press release, the demolition is part of the city's push for blight removal. The factory is one of 100 vacant commercial properties planned for mitigation through redevelopment or demolition -- a push by Mayor Mike Duggan.

"We made a promise to residents and business owners across the city, to tackle the vacant structures plaguing their neighborhoods," Detroit Demolition Director LaJuan Counts said in a statement. "Today, we are continuing to make good on that promise, addressing a major eyesore in the community by removing another crumbling building."

Crews from Detroit-based Adamo Group begin demolition City of Detroit

Officials say the 100,000-square-foot facility at 8100 Schoolcraft will be demolished within the coming days, costing $1.6 million.

With the demolition, the city will continue its Joe Louis Greenway project. The 27.5-mile path will connect Detroiters in 23 neighborhoods and also serve as a regional connector to five other cities including Detroit, Hamtramck, Highland Park and Dearborn.

"Many city departments are working together to remove blight and bring real improvements to our communities," said Brad Dick, Chief Operating Officer. "The demolition of this structure is a major step towards the completion of the Joe Louis Greenway, and we are excited to continue this transformational journey not only in this neighborhood, but throughout the rest of the city."